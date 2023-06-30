HDFC Bank-HDFC Merger To Be Effective July 1

In India's biggest financial sector merger, operations of Housing Development Finance Corp. will be assimilated within HDFC Bank starting Saturday.

The respective boards of both entities met on Friday to finalise the merger. According to the swap ratios announced, a shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. for every 25 held in HDFC Ltd. Once effective, HDFC Bank will be fully owned by public shareholders, with existing shareholders of HDFC holding 41%, it said in an exchange filing issued on Friday evening.

The corporation’s shareholding of 116.46 crore equity shares in HDFC Bank shall be extinguished post the record date for equity shares.

The board of HDFC Bank has received the certified copy of the order of the National Company Law Tribunal sanctioning the scheme, the filing said.

With July 1 set as the ‘Effective Date’ for the merger, the certified order of the NCLT sanctioning the scheme will be filed by HDFC Investments, HDFC Holdings, HDFC and HDFC Bank with the Registrar of Companies, it said.

The appointed date for amalgamation of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with and into HDFC Ltd. has been set as June 30.