HDFC Bank-HDFC Merger: Stocks In Contention To Replace HDFC In Indices

As the Housing Development Finance Corp. and HDFC Bank Ltd. merge, indices will have to find a replacement for HDFC that will cease to trade on stock exchanges.

In normal course, stocks are added or deleted from indices every six months. The next review is scheduled for September, with the cut-off date being July-end.

HDFC shares will tentatively trade for the last time on July 12, with the record date being July 13. Index providers will have to replace HDFC with an ad hoc stock a day prior to the ex-date when the merged entity starts trading—tentatively July 17 in this case.

The exchange will announce the replacement at least three days ahead of the ex-date, including for indices with futures & options.

According to the guidelines, indices with a fixed number of constituents need to find a replacement, but those with variable constituents are not required to do it.

HDFC and HDFC Bank are institutional stocks or part of the benchmark indices in India and globally. In India, HDFC's exit will have an impact on: