HDFC Bank-HDFC Merger Presents A Massive Cross-Sell Opportunity, Says Keki Mistry

The merger between Housing Development Finance Corp. and HDFC Bank Ltd. will open up several new opportunities for the bank to expand on the mortgage lending business, according to Keki Mistry.

Of HDFC Bank's over 8 crore customers, around 2% have availed housing loans from parent HDFC, vice chairman and chief executive officer at the housing finance company told BQ Prime in an exclusive conversation. Moreover, only additional 5% of the customers have a housing loan from other lenders, he said.

"Roughly, 93% have not taken a (home) loan at all. So look at the ability to cross-sell...There is a massive opportunity," Mistry said.

HDFC grew its individual home loan book by about 17% year-on-year in FY23 on a large base, he said. As of March 2023, HDFC's individual loan book stood at Rs 4.99 lakh crore, out of its gross loan book of Rs 6.2 lakh crore. In this loan growth, business sourced by HDFC Bank stood at less than 30%.

"Going forward, the amount of business which can be sourced through the HDFC Bank network can be huge," Mistry said.