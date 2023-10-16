HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Securities Q2 Results Today – Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Monday.
HDFC Bank Ltd. will announce its September quarter results on Monday, after its merger with Housing Development Finance Corp.
The private lender may report a net profit of Rs 14,120.2 crore on revenue of Rs 37,049.4 crore in the quarter under review, according to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg.
In its , the bank’s CASA ratio stood at 37.6% as of Sept. 30, falling 780 basis points from a year earlier, according to an exchange filing on provisional figures.
The Federal Bank Ltd. will also report its second-quarter results on Monday. The bank’s net profit is expected to be around Rs 862.8 crore on revenue of Rs 2,740.4 crore, according to consensus estimates.
ICICI Securities Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 307.6 crore and revenue of Rs 962.6 crore for the second quarter, according to estimates.