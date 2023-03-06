BQPrimeBusiness NewsHDFC Bank Denies Data Leak Claim
HDFC Bank Denies Data Leak Claim

We remain confident of our systems, an HDFC Bank spokesperson told BQ Prime.
06 Mar 2023, 11:35 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A HDFC Bank branch exterior. (Source: BQ Prime)</p></div>
A HDFC Bank branch exterior. (Source: BQ Prime)
HDFC Bank Ltd. on Monday denied a social media claim of a breach in its user database.

"We wish to state that there is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been breached or accessed in any unauthorised manner," an HDFC Bank spokesperson said in response to BQ Prime's emailed queries. "We remain confident of our systems."

The statement came after an unidentified user claimed to have leaked a database of HDFC Bank customers containing crucial data like full name, dates of birth, age, phone number, email addresses, residential addresses, employment information, transaction details and more.

The alleged leak contained logs from as back as May last year, with the most recent ones being entered in February this year, the user claimed.

HDFC Bank has had a history of technical complications in its digital offerings, with customers facing outages in netbanking and digital banking, as well as unauthorised transactions.

In December 2020, The Reserve Bank of India had temporarily banned the lender from launching digital banking services and credit cards till the shortcomings in its digital infrastructure were fixed. The restrictions were gradually relaxed in 2021, and completely removed in March 2022.

