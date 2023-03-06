HDFC Bank Denies Data Leak Claim

The statement came after an unidentified user claimed to have leaked a database of HDFC Bank customers containing crucial data like full name, dates of birth, age, phone number, email addresses, residential addresses, employment information, transaction details and more.

The alleged leak contained logs from as back as May last year, with the most recent ones being entered in February this year, the user claimed.

HDFC Bank has had a history of technical complications in its digital offerings, with customers facing outages in netbanking and digital banking, as well as unauthorised transactions.

In December 2020, The Reserve Bank of India had temporarily banned the lender from launching digital banking services and credit cards till the shortcomings in its digital infrastructure were fixed. The restrictions were gradually relaxed in 2021, and completely removed in March 2022.