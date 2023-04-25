HDFC Asset Management Company Q4 Results: Profit Rises 9% To Rs 376 Crore
HDFC Asset Management Company on Tuesday reported a nine per cent growth in profit after tax to Rs 376.1 crore for the three months ended March 2023. In comparison, the company posted a PAT of Rs 343.5 crore in the year-ago period, the fund house said in a regulatory filing.
The firm's total income grew by 10% to Rs 637.8 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 580.9 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22.
The company's average asset under management stood at Rs 4.49 lakh crore as of March 2023 against Rs 4.32 lakh crore a year earlier, giving it a market share of 11.1% in the quarter.
For the full fiscal 2022-23, the fund house's PAT grew by 2% to Rs 1,423.9 crore. Its total income also rose 2% year-on-year to Rs 2,482.6 crore.
HDFC AMC is an investment manager for HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the leading mutual funds in the country.
The fund house had total live accounts of 11.4 million as of March, of which 6.6 million were unique customers as identified by PAN, compared to 37.7 million for the industry. This has the company having the highest market share at 18%.
Shares of HDFC AMC settled 0.73% lower at Rs 1,765.9 on the BSE.