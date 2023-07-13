HCL Technologies Shares Decline After Q1 Profit Miss

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd. declined after its first-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit fell 11.3% sequentially in the quarter ended June to Rs 3,531 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 3,830 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company guided for revenue growth of 6–8% in constant currency terms in fiscal 2024, with a margin in the range of 18–19%. It also guided for service revenue to grow at 6.5–8.5% in constant currency terms in the current fiscal.

Additionally, the company announced late Wednesday that it will acquire German automotive engineering company ASAP Group for 251 million euro.

HCL Tech Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)