HCL Technologies Q4 Results: Revenue Dips Amid Signs Of Slowdown

HCL Technologies Ltd.'s net profit declined in the March quarter as revenue from engineering and R&D services as well as the software division faltered. However, the company posted numbers in line with analyst estimates.

India’s third largest IT services firm saw revenue dip 0.35% over the previous three months to Rs 26,606 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 26,855.67-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

HCL Technologies Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue fell 0.35% to Rs 26,606 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 26,855.67 crore.

EBIT fell 7.5% to Rs 4,836 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 4,965.79 crore.

EBIT margin at 18.18% vs 19.58%. Analysts had estimated it at 18.49%.

Net profit declined 2.76% to Rs 3,983 crore, as compared with a forecast of Rs 3,882.68 crore.

In constant currency terms, the company saw revenue dip 1.2% quarter-on-quarter to $2,993.1 million during the three months to March.

Segment wise, the IT and business services posted 2.57% growth in segment revenue at Rs 19,632 crore. The engineering and R&D services, which form HCL Tech Services with the IT and business services, saw a decline of 3.4% in segment revenue at Rs 4,274 crore. HCL Software saw a decline of 13.69% in revenue at Rs 2,817 crore.