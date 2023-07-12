HCL Technologies Q1 Results: Revenue Meets Estimates, Margin Contracts
Revenue fell 1.2% to Rs 26,296 crore, while net profit declined 11.3% to Rs 3,531 crore.
Growth at HCL Technologies Ltd. remained muted in what is seasonally the strongest quarter for India's $245-billion IT services industry, as dealmaking remained in the doldrums.
Revenue of India’s third-largest information technology services firm fell 1.2% over the previous three months to Rs 26,296 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 26,884 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
HCL Tech Q1 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue declined 1.2% to Rs 26,296 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26,884 crore).
Earnings before interest and tax fell 8.2% to Rs 4,438 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,934 crore).
EBIT margin at 16.9% vs. 18.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.1%).
Net profit is down 11.3% to Rs 3,531 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,830 crore).
Shares of HCL Tech closed 0.76% lower before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.28% fall in the NSE Nifty 50.