HCL Technologies Q1 Results: Revenue Meets Estimates, Margin Contracts

Growth at HCL Technologies Ltd. remained muted in what is seasonally the strongest quarter for India's $245-billion IT services industry, as dealmaking remained in the doldrums.

Revenue of India’s third-largest information technology services firm fell 1.2% over the previous three months to Rs 26,296 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 26,884 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.