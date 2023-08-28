HCL Technologies Inks Pact With Cloud Software Group For TIBCO Solutions

IT services company HCL Technologies Ltd., on Monday, announced the signing of a 'preferred professional services' agreement with Cloud Software Group to help implement, upgrade and provide services for all TIBCO products for global enterprise customers.

Nearly 400 professional services employees from Cloud Software Group with expertise in TIBCO products will transition to HCLTech, bringing their domain knowledge to serve ongoing customer relationships and scale up HCLTech's existing TIBCO Center of Excellence.

Announcing the agreement, an HCLTech release said the partnership will help drive better value for end customers leveraging TIBCO products to further accelerate their data-driven digital transformation.