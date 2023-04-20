HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Indian IT major HCL Technologies Ltd. will announce its earnings for the quarter and fiscal ended March 2023 on Thursday.

This comes days after dismal financials for the period by Infosys Ltd. took a toll on the company's stock as well as domestic benchmark and broader indices. Hence, analysts and investors will keep a close watch on the numbers posted by HCL Technologies in the face of possible recession in top markets and a global banking crisis.

According to analysts polled by Bloomberg, HCL Technologies is expected to post a revenue of Rs 26,855.67 crore for the March quarter, as compared with Rs 26,652.50 crore in the previous quarter.

However, net profit for the IT giant during the period is expected to dip to Rs 3,882.68 crore, as against Rs 4,081.68 crore.

HCL's earnings estimates for the quarter under review can be seen in the table below.

Another IT player, Cyient Ltd., is also expected to announce its results on Thursday.