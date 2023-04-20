HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Analysts and investors will keep a close eye on HCL Technologies' earnings after the impact of dismal Infosys results.
Indian IT major HCL Technologies Ltd. will announce its earnings for the quarter and fiscal ended March 2023 on Thursday.
This comes days after dismal financials for the period by Infosys Ltd. took a toll on the company's stock as well as domestic benchmark and broader indices. Hence, analysts and investors will keep a close watch on the numbers posted by HCL Technologies in the face of possible recession in top markets and a global banking crisis.
According to analysts polled by Bloomberg, HCL Technologies is expected to post a revenue of Rs 26,855.67 crore for the March quarter, as compared with Rs 26,652.50 crore in the previous quarter.
However, net profit for the IT giant during the period is expected to dip to Rs 3,882.68 crore, as against Rs 4,081.68 crore.
HCL's earnings estimates for the quarter under review can be seen in the table below.
Another IT player, Cyient Ltd., is also expected to announce its results on Thursday.
On the insurer's side, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. is slated to declare its financials for the three months ended March. The company is expected to rake in a revenue of Rs 18,117.25 crore, as compared with Rs 17,778.51 crore in the corresponding year of the previous fiscal.
Net profit for the quarter is expected to rise to Rs 223.30 crore, as against Rs 221.56 crore.
Here Are The Estimates For The Major Earnings Scheduled For Thursday:
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., Oriental Hotels Ltd. and Rajnish Wellness Ltd. will also declare their financials during the day.