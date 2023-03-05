HCL Technologies Aims To Double Semiconductor Business In 4 Years

IT company HCL Technologies Ltd. expects to double semiconductor services business in three to four years after its group firm sets up electronic chip plants, a senior company official said.

HCL Group is among the companies that have applied to set up electronic chip plants under the 'Scheme for Compound Semiconductors'. HCL Technologies will assist HCL Corporate in end-to-end processing of chips.

"One of the focus sectors for HCL Technologies, especially in engineering services is semi chip. Our plan is to double our business. There is an internal plan to do it in a period of three to four years. I say only three to four because it is ongoing and we see demand enough to do that," HCL Technologies Executive Vice President and BU Head Ameer Saithu told PTI.