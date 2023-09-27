HCL Tech To Cyient: Indian IT Services Growth Will Surprise In FY25, Says Morgan Stanley

Revenue growth of Indian IT services and engineering research and development companies may surprise positively in fiscal 2025 despite a weak discretionary spending outlook, according to Morgan Stanley.

"Despite a weak discretionary spend outlook, we still believe FY25e revenue growth could surprise positively vs. consensus estimates," the brokerage said. "We are 1-3.9% ahead of consensus on our FY25e revenue growth outlook for most of the stocks under our coverage."

The brokerage maintains higher-than-consensus double-digit revenue growth estimates for FY25e and lift margin assumptions for ER&D names, owing to potential price increases and better operating leverage.

Stabilising macro-risks, converting pipelines into order books—reflected in multiple large deal announcements—and the commentary of the discretionary spend environment being weak but not deteriorating further point to improving growth trends for the future, according to Morgan Stanley.

"For IT Services, we have tweaked our margin assumptions, that is, expectations of improvement now in F25 compared with those in 2HF24, given changes in the mix of business towards cost optimisation, which could have a near-term drag on margins," it said in a Sept. 26 note

Morgan Stanley increased the price targets for the coverage companies due to: