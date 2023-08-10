HCL Tech Signs Mega Deal Worth $2.1 Billion

HCL Technologies Ltd. has signed a deal with a Global 100 corporation with a total contract value of $2.1 billion.

The deal will have a positive revenue impact over the next six years, beginning in November 2023, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The information technology major did not disclose further details on the deal, citing "client confidentiality reasons".

In July, the company acquired the German automotive engineering services firm ASAP Group for $280 million to push beyond IT consultancy into expertise in self-driving vehicles.