HCL Tech Q4 Review: An Outlier Among Peers As BFSI Shines Through Slowdown

HCL Technologies Ltd. is confident of delivering the goods in fiscal 2024 after its March quarter results were "better than feared" and better than peers in a crucial business vertical.

Revenue of India’s third-largest IT services firm fell 0.35% from the previous three months to Rs 26,606 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 26,855.7 crore consensus estimate of analysts, tracked by Bloomberg.

HCL Technologies Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue down 0.35% at Rs 26,606 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26,855 crore).

EBIT down 7.5% to Rs 4,836 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: 4,966 crore).

EBIT margin at 18.18% vs 19.58%. (Bloomberg estimate: 18.49%).

Net profit down 2.76% at Rs 3,983 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,883 crore).

These numbers, however, don’t tell the full story.

While most metrics were down, they were in line with analyst estimates and did not shock like those of Infosys Ltd., according to an April 21 note by Girish Pai of Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt.

What shone through brighter was HCL Technologies’ performance in the crucial banking, financial services, and insurance vertical—the biggest revenue generator for India’s IT services firms. Revenue in the segment rose 6.9% sequentially in constant currency terms on the back of demand for cloud and data-related services, as well as the ramp-up of large deals.

In comparison, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s revenue growth in the BFSI vertical moderated to 9.1% in Q4 FY23 from 11.1% in the previous quarter, while Infosys’ actually fell 3.1%.

"Some of the growth indicated by HCL Technologies is running contrary to the commentary provided by both TCS and Infosys, especially within some sub-verticals of BFSI," Pai said.

The banking failures in the U.S. have had no impact on the company, as the financial services portfolio is spread across insurance, capital markets, and banking, said Chief Executive Officer C. Vijayakumar in a post-earnings interview.

That said, "a lot of the insurance firms [in the U.S.] are impacted due to the rise in inflation," Vijayakumar told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah. "They are looking at managing their cost structures in an efficient way — better tech leverage is one solution. They are looking at how to bring in more automation to drive efficiencies and take out costs."