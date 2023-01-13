HCL Tech Has To Grow Faster Than It Did In Q4 FY22 To Achieve FY23 Target

HCL Technologies Ltd. has exceeded expectations on all key financial metrics in the quarter ended Dec. 31. So much so that it’s now staring at its slowest revenue growth in at least four quarters.

Revenue at India's third-largest IT services firm rose 8.1% sequentially to Rs 26,700 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 26,089-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

HCL Technologies Q3 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue up 8.1% at Rs 26,700 crore (Estimate: Rs 26,089 crore)

EBIT up 18.09% at Rs 5,228 crore (Estimate: Rs 4,827 crore)

EBIT margin at 19.58% versus 17.93% (Estimate: 18.5%)

Net profit up 17.46% at Rs 4,096 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,814 crore)

The Noida-headquartered IT firm, which recently tempered its FY23 growth guidance to lower end of 13.5-14.5% band, has once again revised the forecast to 13.5-14% in constant currency terms. Now, the company’s revenue has to grow by at least 1.78% sequentially in constant currency terms to achieve the target, according to BQ Prime’s calculations.

That’s higher than the 1.1% constant-currency growth achieved in Q4 FY22 but slower than the 2.5% constant-currency growth in Q4 FY21, HCL Tech’s financial statements show.