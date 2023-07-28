HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar's Pay Drops 80% In FY23. Here's Why

C. Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director of HCL Technologies Ltd., drew the lowest salary among peers in fiscal 2023, according to the company’s annual report.

The CEO of India’s third-largest IT services firm earned a total salary of $3.46 million, or Rs 28.4 crore, in FY23, including a base salary of $2 million, a performance-linked bonus of $1.43 million, and benefits, perquisites, and allowances worth $0.03 million. That’s nearly 80% less than the $16.5 million, or about Rs 130 crore, he earned in FY22.

The decline in remuneration was due to the absence of long-term incentives, or LTI, which are payable every two years on "achievement of milestones or parameters decided by the board", according to the annual report. In FY22, Vijayakumar earned $12.50 million in LTI. He will receive the LTI for FY22 and FY23 at the end of FY24.

Still, the CEO’s salary was 253.35 times the median pay at HCL Tech in FY23. The IT firm, as of March 31, had an overall headcount of 2,25,944 employees across 210 delivery centres in 60 countries.