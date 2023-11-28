Havells Launches Consumer Durable Brand Lloyd In Middle East Market

Havells India Ltd. has expanded its global footprint by launching Lloyd, its consumer durable brand, in the Middle East market.

Lloyd has partnered with TeknoDome for distribution in the Middle East region. It has outlined a distribution plan focusing on making the electronic devices available through the country in a phased manner, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The brand's focus in the Middle East would be on a range of technologically advanced and energy-efficient products. The company is entering the market with a premium range of air conditioners, front-load and semi-automatic washing machines, frost-free and side-by-side refrigerators, and an LED TV range.