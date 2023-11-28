Havells Launches Consumer Durable Brand Lloyd In Middle East Market
The brand's focus in the Middle East would be on a range of technologically advanced and energy-efficient products.
Havells India Ltd. has expanded its global footprint by launching Lloyd, its consumer durable brand, in the Middle East market.
Lloyd has partnered with TeknoDome for distribution in the Middle East region. It has outlined a distribution plan focusing on making the electronic devices available through the country in a phased manner, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The brand's focus in the Middle East would be on a range of technologically advanced and energy-efficient products. The company is entering the market with a premium range of air conditioners, front-load and semi-automatic washing machines, frost-free and side-by-side refrigerators, and an LED TV range.
Lloyd plans to begin campaigning in the UAE region in December and has roped in actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Mohanlal as brand ambassadors for the Middle East region.
"At Havells, our unwavering commitment persists in expanding our international presence, and we take pride in Making in India for the world," Anil Rai Gupta, chairperson and managing director of Havells India, said. "We are thrilled to introduce Lloyd to the discerning consumers of the Middle East."
"Lloyd has been synonymous with innovation and trust in India, and we are confident that our range of products will resonate with the preferences and lifestyle of the Middle East market," Gupta said.
Shares of Havells closed 1.01% lower at Rs 1,281.25 apiece on the NSE as compared with a 0.48% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.