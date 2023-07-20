Havells India Q1 Profit Up 18% At Rs 287 Crore
Electrical goods and appliances maker Havells India on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 18% to Rs 287 crore in June quarter of FY24 amid muted consumer demand.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 243 crore in April-June last fiscal year.
Total income rose to Rs 4,899 crore in June quarter from Rs 4,292 crore in the year-ago period, Havells India said in a regulatory filing.
“Consumer demand has been muted and unseasonal weather has impacted the B2C businesses, demand lately seems to be improving. B2B and Lloyd have grown well," Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta stated.
The company said its switchgears business grew 5% in first quarter to Rs 541 crore as against Rs 517 crore in the year-ago period.
Similarly, cable business grew 24% to Rs 1,485 crore in Q1 as compared with Rs 1,193 crore earlier.
The company said its lighting and fixtures business stood at Rs 367 crore in June quarter as against Rs 371 crore in the year-ago period.
Besides, the electrical consumer durables business grew 5% year-on-year to Rs 877 crore in the period under review.
Lloyd business grew to Rs 1,305 crore in Q1 as against Rs 1,084 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
Other business grew 9% to Rs 248 crore in the quarter as against Rs 228 crore, it added.
Shares of the company were trading 0.75% up at Rs 1,353.55 apiece on the BSE.