Have A Lumpsum — Follow The Correct Process For Peace Of Mind
Points to follow to get the ultimate returns on a lump-sum investment while ensuring that there is less risk in the portfolio
There are a number of times when a person has a lumpsum amount to invest. Whatever be the amount the crucial factor in this case is the kind of approach that is adopted while deploying the amount.
The approach will lay the foundation for the ultimate returns from the investment. At the same time it can help in ensuring that there is a lower risk in the portfolio too. On an overall basis while the exact allocation for each investor will differ by looking at these features they can arrive at what is right for them.
So go ahead and make sure that adequate care is taken by keeping in mind the following points.
Undertake Asset Allocation Exercise
One of the biggest mistakes that investors make when they have a lump sum is that they forget about the asset allocation process.
Asset allocation, in simple words, is nothing but the spreading out of the investment amount across different asset classes like equity, debt, gold, real estate and cash. The determination as to how much has to be allocated to a specific asset class is determined by the individual circumstances of the investor. However, the key part is to actually undertake this exercise and spread out the money so that it reflects the requirements of the investor. If this is not done, then the chances are that the entire amount goes towards a single area, and this will increase the risk in the entire portfolio. Those who can take higher risks can allocate more to equity and less to other asset classes.
Diversify Within An Asset Class
The first step in the allocation of money between asset classes does not mean that it is the end of the process. When an investment is made in a particular asset class, there is scope to reduce the risk further by ensuring proper diversification even within. Consider the example of equity, where it can be done in the form of either selecting different exposures across market caps or sectors or even in terms of the kind of instruments that are used to take the exposure. This kind of diversification will help reduce the risk further. Another example is in the precious metals space, where an investor can take exposure to both gold and silver, as this will achieve a similar objective.
Choose The Right Instrument
It is very important for every investor to choose an instrument for investment that is appropriate for them.
There are several features of an investment instrument related to cost, liquidity, exposure, etc. All these have to match the needs of the investor, and hence they need to choose what is suitable for them. The tendency for people is to follow what is popular or what others are doing, but they fail to realise that this might not be appropriate for their needs. This has to be avoided, and hence the mixture of the correct instruments will bring better balance to the portfolio.
Liquidity
One aspect that is often ignored when investing a lump sum is that of liquidity. The liquidity is of two types, where the first deals with the liquidity of the returns in terms of the cash flow that is required and the manner in which the instrument provides this. For example, there are options in bonds for either a payout option or a cumulative option.
The second type is the liquidity of the investment itself, because there might be times when the investor would want their money back, but if this is not present in the instrument, then it would not be possible to liquidate it when needed. A good example is real estate, where this can become an issue if it has to be sold in a short period of time.
Taxation
The taxation that is applicable to the various investments needs to be known. They will determine the final return that is actually earned by the investor. The tax impact has to be factored in before the investment is actually made because this will result in an outflow for the investor. Some areas, like equity, have a beneficial rate of taxation for long-term capital gains, while debt mutual funds have all their gains classified as short-term capital gains if the investment was made after April 1, 2023. All these factors should be considered, and then the final selection has to be made.
(Arnav Pandya is founder of Moneyeduschool.)