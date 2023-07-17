ADVERTISEMENT
Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 Net Profit Up 6.6% To Rs 22.36 Crore
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., on Monday reported a 6.62% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.36 crore for Q1
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., on Monday reported a 6.62% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.36 crore for the quarter ended in June 2023.
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., on Monday reported a 6.62% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.36 crore for the quarter ended in June 2023.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.97 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Hathway Cable & Datacom said in a BSE filing.
Its revenue from operations was 11.63% higher at Rs 499.23 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 447.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.
Total expenses of Hathway Cable in the first quarter of 2023-24 were up 13.85% to Rs 513.85 crore. Its total income in the June quarter was at Rs 533.37 crore, up 14.75%.
Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., on Monday settled at Rs 15.80 on BSE, up 3.4% from the previous close.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT