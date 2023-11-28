Harvard, Penn, MIT Presidents Called Before Congress On Antisemitism

(Bloomberg) -- The presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology will be called before Congress next week to address antisemitism on their campuses.
Set to appear Tuesday on Capitol Hill are Harvard’s Claudine Gay, Penn’s Liz Magill and MIT’s Sally Kornbluth, according to a statement from the House Education and Workforce Committee.
College campuses have been roiled by protests and tensions since Hamas, which the US and European Union designate a terrorist group, attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Alumni, donors and students have criticized leadership at Harvard, Penn and other colleges over incidents of antisemitism on campus.
“Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen countless examples of antisemitic demonstrations on college campuses,” Virginia Foxx, the Republican chair of the committee, said in a statement. “Meanwhile, college administrators have largely stood by, allowing horrific rhetoric to fester and grow.”
