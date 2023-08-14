Harsh Goenka Asks WHO To Investigate 'A New Bug' At Workplaces; Know More

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Monday trolled his employees on X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to Goenka, many people have taken a sick leave from work on Monday to take advantage of the 'long weekend.'

The 77th Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15, which is a Tuesday. Many people who had their weekly offs on Saturday and Sunday have taken leave on Monday to enjoy the 'long weekend' as Tuesday is a national holiday.

Harsh Goenka claimed that everybody he asked for at workplace on Monday did not come to work because of a "viral attack."

"And they had applied for sick leave last week," he said.

Goenka then went on to ask the global health body World Health Organization (WHO) to investigate this "new bug" that warns people in advance.

"This is dangerous," he added. Goenka asked his followers whether they know the name of this "new bug."