Harsh Goenka Asks WHO To Investigate 'A New Bug' At Workplaces; Know More

"This is dangerous," he added. Goenka asked his followers whether they know the name of this "new bug."

14 Aug 2023, 4:40 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Instagram/@harshgoenka</p></div>
Source: Instagram/@harshgoenka

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Monday trolled his employees on X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to Goenka, many people have taken a sick leave from work on Monday to take advantage of the 'long weekend.'

The 77th Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15, which is a Tuesday. Many people who had their weekly offs on Saturday and Sunday have taken leave on Monday to enjoy the 'long weekend' as Tuesday is a national holiday.

Harsh Goenka claimed that everybody he asked for at workplace on Monday did not come to work because of a "viral attack."

"And they had applied for sick leave last week," he said.

Goenka then went on to ask the global health body World Health Organization (WHO) to investigate this "new bug" that warns people in advance.

"This is dangerous," he added. Goenka asked his followers whether they know the name of this "new bug."

Take A Look At Harsh Goenka's Tweet

Netizens React To Harsh Goenka's Tweet

Netizens reacted to Harsh Goenka's joke with a mix of amusement and agreement. Many people found the joke to be funny and relatable, as they have also experienced people calling in sick after a long weekend.

Some people also commented on the WHO part of the joke, saying even those guys are on sick leave. Here are some tweets:

"The long weekend" jokes have flooded social media platforms for many days now. Anticipating many such "sick leaves", some companies have also given "power offs" to their employees to rest and recuperate.

