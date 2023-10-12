The War In Israel Shows How Social Media’s Idealistic Era Has Ended

A little over a decade ago, a conflict in the Middle East showed the power of social media to keep global audiences informed about crises in real time. The way people used Facebook and Twitter during the uprisings known as the Arab Spring led to a surge of optimism about the important role these services could play for sharing information, organizing communities and even spreading democracy. For their part, tech companies leaned into that purpose, even as it became obvious that their platforms could be manipulated in ways that undermined it. Now another conflict in the Middle East is showing that the social media industry no longer sees that high-minded vision as part of its core mission.