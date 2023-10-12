The War In Israel Shows How Social Media’s Idealistic Era Has Ended
X and Meta once aspired to be go-to platforms for reliable real-time information. Each company has abandoned that goal in its own way.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- A little over a decade ago, a conflict in the Middle East showed the power of social media to keep global audiences informed about crises in real time. The way people used Facebook and Twitter during the uprisings known as the Arab Spring led to a surge of optimism about the important role these services could play for sharing information, organizing communities and even spreading democracy. For their part, tech companies leaned into that purpose, even as it became obvious that their platforms could be manipulated in ways that undermined it. Now another conflict in the Middle East is showing that the social media industry no longer sees that high-minded vision as part of its core mission.
In the hours after Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel over the weekend, people who turned to X, as Twitter is now known, were deluged with irrelevant or misleading reports, putting the consequences of Elon Musk’s loosening of content moderation rules on full display. Blue-check-mark accounts shared images of past conflicts, passing them off as new for commercial or political reasons. Some posts showed supposed military footage that actually originated from video games. Under Musk, X made it more difficult for users to assess the information they find in their feeds by making account verification available only through a paid subscription. More recently, it’s hidden X’s links and just shows users a picture from the landing page, with no preview headline.
Meta Platforms Inc., meanwhile, has been very deliberately limiting the prominence of news and current events on services such as Facebook, Instagram and Threads. Being a major source of news has caused Meta significant reputational and regulatory problems since the 2016 US presidential elections, and it seems determined to stop playing that role. It has even removed news sources in some countries, in response to regulations that would require it to share revenue with media outlets.
The changes are a real issue for people who’ve spent years relying on these social media platforms to understand what’s happening in the world. “It’s a little unsettling,” says Katie Harbath, formerly an elections policy executive at Facebook. “People used to know they could go to Twitter for this or Facebook for that. Now people don’t know where to go.”
The platforms were never ideal sources for real-time news consumption, says Daniel Kreiss, a professor of political communication at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Tech executives have been called before Congress several times since 2016 to explain the spread of misinformation during elections, and social media has played a role in communal violence in multiple countries. But for years the companies at least accepted that users were coming to them for updates in times of crisis and worked to build that into their products. Their approach has changed even since Russia invaded Ukraine early last year, according to Kreiss, and it’s causing major whiplash for users. “The information landscape is fundamentally different,” he says.
As recently as 2019, Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg was unveiling a News section on the Facebook app, complete with monetary incentives for publishers. In 2021 both Twitter and Facebook realized people were so dependent on the platforms that content related to the US presidential election needed labels with links to contextual information. Generally, the companies acted as though their apps would serve as a utility during important public events; on Facebook, for instance, you can mark yourself “safe” during a disaster.
Meta went through “a period of years where it was much more about the global town square and the local and community aspect of social media,” says Matt Navarra, a social media consultant. “I guess we’re not in that period anymore.”
In an effort to compete with TikTok, Facebook’s and Instagram’s recommendation engines are now prioritizing entertaining videos and showing people more content from accounts they may not follow. One of the benefits of paying for X’s premium service is that the company’s algorithms will give your posts a boost vis-à-vis content posted by users who aren’t paying.
Social media companies are eager to reduce the costly investments they’ve made in trying to deal with the complications of running global real-time information networks. After creating large content moderation divisions where humans would review many posts, they’re moving toward relying more on systems employing artificial intelligence. Meta started automating more of its content moderation and community standards enforcement during the pandemic and has eliminated some jobs focused on policy and safety issues.
Musk has let go of the bulk of X’s trust and safety employees, but since the war in Israel started, the company has tried to signal that it’s still serious about the issue. On Oct. 9, CEO Linda Yaccarino withdrew from an appearance at the WSJ Tech Live conference. “With the global crisis unfolding, Linda and her team must remain fully focused on X platform safety,” the company said in a statement. On the same day, it also posted that while it’s taken action on “thousands” of the 50 million Israel-Hamas-related posts since the attacks, it suggested that people who don’t want to see “sensitive media” should change their content settings.
X didn’t respond to request for comment. Meta didn't offer a statement, but it noted it has Hebrew and Arabic speakers moderating the platform for violative content.
“We’ve moved from social media to algorithmic media,” Kreiss explains. “It’s not so much about what people are saying as it’s about entertainment, totally divorced from what’s happening right now.” He got a firsthand illustration of the ineffectiveness of social media in a crisis recently, when the university where he teaches went on lockdown for hours because a gunman was on the loose. In the past, many people in that situation would have gotten updates by scrolling through social media; now Kreiss says students were relying on group texts and one-on-one communication. “If you don’t know who to follow to get breaking news, you won’t know how to find it,” he says.
The moment exposes the tension between how social networks wish people used their services and the reality, according to Harbath, the former Facebook executive. Asking users to unlearn the habit of relying on social media will take time and may not work at all. “As much as the platforms are going to try and run away from politics and news, they can’t hide,” she says. “When times like this happen, people are still going to want news and information and are going to be posting about it.” —
