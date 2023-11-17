Haldia Petrochemicals CEO Expects To Catch Demand Uptrend After Two Years
The company hopes to cater to 50% of the phenol demand in the country in the next three years, says Navnit Narayan.
The commodities business of polymers and chemicals are cyclical in nature, and they are going through one of the worst phases of growth, according to Navnit Narayan, chief executive officer of Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd.
Any growth is expected after the elongated downturn ends two years from now, Narayan told BQ Prime in an exclusive interview.
Narayan said the next 18–24 months are going to be very difficult and challenging for the polymer business, which contributes around 70% of the company's revenue.
However, he is confident that the company's new phenol and acetone plant that is being set up in Haldia, West Bengal, will catch the upward trend in demand that will start to grow two years from now.
Navnit Narayan, chief executive officer of Haldia Petrochemicals (Source: company)
"The commodities business of polymers and chemicals has a cyclicality of seven–eight years," Narayan said. "There is an elongated downturn on the polymer side of seven years and on the phenol, the cyclicality is four years."
"However, by the time these projects get commissioned in early 2026, the demand will be growing, and we will catch the upward trend," he said.
The company is investing Rs 3,000 crore in setting up a 3 lakh tonne per annum phenol capacity, along with a 1.8 lakh tonne per annum acetone capacity as part of its plan to increase production of value-added specialty chemicals that are mostly imported in India.
Phenol is used for resins that are used in plywood and other construction materials, while acetone is used in the pharmaceuticals industry.
Currently, the company exports around 95% of the chemicals that it produces, and it is imported back by the country as value-added specialty chemicals, Narayan said.
“Through the new plant, we plan to add value to our products and reduce dependence on imports. Haldia can also be used to target the potential South East Asian markets for these specialty chemicals," he said.
The company hopes to cater to 50% of the phenol demand in the country in the next three years as India's demand will grow to 6 lakh tonne, he said.
At present, the phenol producers are mostly concentrated in the western part of the country and that is where the downstream businesses have developed, according to Narayan.
"With us coming to Haldia, we can cater to the east and the south Indian market from the Haldia port. That will lead to growth of ancillary and downstream industry around this region, leading to faster demand growth," he said.
There is also enough demand for acetone, given India is a major player in the pharma world. Therefore, that is a good place for the company to be, he said.
"India is growing very well. If you look at growth country-by-country, India is one of the bright spots. India is where the growth is happening and one should be," he said.