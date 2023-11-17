Haldia Petrochemicals CEO Expects To Catch Demand Uptrend After Two Years

The commodities business of polymers and chemicals are cyclical in nature, and they are going through one of the worst phases of growth, according to Navnit Narayan, chief executive officer of Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd.

Any growth is expected after the elongated downturn ends two years from now, Narayan told BQ Prime in an exclusive interview.

Narayan said the next 18–24 months are going to be very difficult and challenging for the polymer business, which contributes around 70% of the company's revenue.

However, he is confident that the company's new phenol and acetone plant that is being set up in Haldia, West Bengal, will catch the upward trend in demand that will start to grow two years from now.