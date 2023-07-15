HAL To Build Advanced Helicopter Engines With France's Safran
HAL's tie-up with Safran will involve design, development, certification, production, sale and support of helicopter engines.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Safran Helicopter Engines SAS will jointly develop helicopter engines for the Indian armed forces, a second such partnership to transfer strategic defence technology to India after the tie-up with GE Aerospace.
The joint venture with Safran will be involved in design, development, certification, production, sale and support of helicopter engines, HAL said in an exchange filing. The initial focus will be for the Indian Multi Role Helicopter for the Indian Air Force and the Deck-Based Multi Role Helicopter for the navy.
The deal is part of a raft of agreements signed between India and France during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit the European nation. India is also purchasing marine 3 Rafale jets and three Scorpene submarines, besides agreeing on 25-year cooperation in defence and nuclear energy.
"To enable progress on the IMRH programme, a shareholders' agreement between Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., India and Safran Helicopter Engine, France has been concluded for engine development," the 25-year cooperation document said.
Safran Deal Following GE Tie-Up
The HAL-Safran deal comes less than a month after the Bengaluru-based company agreed to build fighter jet engines for India's air force and navy with U.S. defence major General Electric. The agreement also followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the U.S. in June.
The deal includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engines in India, and GE Aerospace continues to work with the U.S. government to receive the necessary export authorisation for this, according to its statement. The effort is part of HAL’s indigenously developed Mk2 light combat aircraft and fifth-generation advanced medium combat aircraft—AMCA—programmes.