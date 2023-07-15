HAL To Build Advanced Helicopter Engines With France's Safran

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Safran Helicopter Engines SAS will jointly develop helicopter engines for the Indian armed forces, a second such partnership to transfer strategic defence technology to India after the tie-up with GE Aerospace.

The joint venture with Safran will be involved in design, development, certification, production, sale and support of helicopter engines, HAL said in an exchange filing. The initial focus will be for the Indian Multi Role Helicopter for the Indian Air Force and the Deck-Based Multi Role Helicopter for the navy.

The deal is part of a raft of agreements signed between India and France during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit the European nation. India is also purchasing marine 3 Rafale jets and three Scorpene submarines, besides agreeing on 25-year cooperation in defence and nuclear energy.