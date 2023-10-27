HAL, Safran Aircraft Engines Sign MoU For Commercial Engine Parts Manufacturing

"Safran is a long-standing partner, especially on our Helicopter programmes, as evidenced by the joint development of the 'Shakti' helicopter engine. We are also going to codesign and coproduce the next generation IMRH engine with Safran. We are proud to take this partnership to another level, and to develop our skills in key technologies", Chairman & Managing Director (Additional Charge), HAL, C B Ananthakrishnan was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Bengaluru-headquartered company.