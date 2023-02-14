HAL Eyes Double-Digit Growth From 2024

India's largest aerospace defence manufacturer Hindusthan Aeronautics Ltd. is eyeing double-digit growth from 2024 onwards.

The Bengaluru-based defence company has an order book of Rs 90,000 crore, and an expected order pipeline of Rs 55,000 crore, CB Ananthakrishnan, chairman and managing director at HAL, told BQ Prime.

HAL recently opened its largest helicopter complex, which will have manufacturing capability of 30 helicopters in the first phase and will be scalable to peak capability of 90 helicopters.

HAL is aggressively marketing its Tejas Mk 1A to other countries. It is currently in discussion to sell 15 Tejas fighter jets to Argentina and 20 fighter jets to Egypt. This comes after the aircraft was shortlisted by Malaysia, but reportedly lost the order to a South Korean aircraft.

The company has set a target of 20-25% of revenue from export in the next 2-3 years. Its revenue is growing at 8%, and it aims to push this growth to above 10% with the kind of order book it holds. It has enough current capacity to deliver the order book without delay, Ananthakrishnan said.

HAL is also looking to increase focus on research and development. It is looking to reinvest 15% of its profit on R&D in order to innovate and develop future products.