Gurugram: Many Remain Hesitant To Travel For Work As Uneasy Calm Prevails

Amid communal tension and higher than usual police presence in Gurugram, local business remained largely normal at shopping malls and complexes, while several offices offered work from home facility to employees.

Communal violence flared in Mewat's Nuh district on Monday, located about 50 kilometres from Gurugram's bustling Cybercity.

The first incident of violence spilled over to Gurugram late at night. A mosque, located in the middle of an upscale residential area in Sector 57, was set on fire, and the imam (leader of the mosque) was killed.