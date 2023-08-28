Gulf Oil Lubricants To Acquire Controlling Stake In Tirex Transmission For Rs 103 Crore

Hinduja Group company Gulf Oil Lubricants on Monday announced acquiring a controlling stake in EV charger maker Tirex Transmission for Rs 103 crore.

The move is expected to bolster the company's presence in the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment, Gulf Oil Lubricants said in a statement.

The acquisition is a part of the company's global ambition towards being a leader in the EV charging ecosystem, a market which is already valued at $20 billion and expected to cross $200-billion by 2030, it stated.