Gujarat Pipavav, ONGC, Coal India: How Stocks That Turned Ex-Dividend Fared

Gujarat Pipavav's interim dividend price was set at Rs 3.60 per share for this financial year. The dividend payment is likely to be on Dec. 5, according to the exchange filing.

ONGC's board of director set the interim dividend price at Rs 5.75 per share with face value of Rs 5 each for the current financial year.

Sun TV Network Ltd. has set the interim dividend price at Rs 5 per share with the face value of Rs 5.

Oil India board of directors set the interim dividend price at Rs. 3.50 per share of the 30% paid up equity capital.