Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Shares Fall Over 11% As Q2 Profit Declines

Shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. fell as much as 11.28%, before paring loss to trade 7.02% lower at 10:14 a.m. This compares to a 0.70% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 123.76% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 43.81 as of 10:14 a.m.

Of the two analyst tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommends a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 13.9%.