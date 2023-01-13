Gujarat Gas Shares Fall After Jefferies Downgrade It To 'Underperform'

Shares of Gujarat Gas Ltd. fell the most in nearly three weeks after Jefferies downgraded it directly to 'underperform' from 'buy', skipping its 'hold' ratings.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 400, implying a downside of over 15%.

Jefferies cited a higher-than-expected increase in switching to propane as the key reason for its downgrade. "With roughly 50% of Morbi investing in propane/LPG capacity and the outlook for spot LNG prices firming, we see a structural drag on Gujarat Gas' pricing power, margin outlook, and volume growth in the medium term," it said in a Jan. 12 note.

Propane is now the default fuel in Morbi, according to Jefferies. "Previously, LNG supplied by Gujarat Gas was the default fuel, and customers switched when propane was Rs 2–3 per standard cubic metre cheaper than LNG," it said. "Now, customers will switch when LNG is Rs 2-3/scm cheaper than propane."

That, in turn, hurts Gujarat Gas, as the longer propane remains cheap, the higher the switching. Jefferies expects that propane prices will remain weak during the first half of 2023 due to low demand while LNG prices remain elevated, compounding the structural drag.