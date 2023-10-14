GTPL Hathway Q2 Results: Profit Falls 24%, Margin Contracts

GTPL Hathway Ltd.'s second-quarter profit declined amid a rise in expenses.

The company’s net profit fell 24.4% year-on-year to Rs 35.8 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Ebitda fell 5.34% year-on-year to Rs 124.3 crore.

The digital cable TV services provider saw a 14% increase in its broadband active subscribers, while its digital cable TV active subscribers grew 9% year-on-year.

The average revenue per user stood at Rs 460 per month per subscriber in its broadband segment, and the average data consumption per user per month rose 25% year-on-year, it said in the filing.