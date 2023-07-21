GST Relief For Holding Companies

Anticipating a potential litigation minefield, the Goods and Services Tax Department has clarified that holding shares of a subsidiary company will not attract the levy of indirect tax.

Securities held by the holding company in the subsidiary company are neither goods nor services, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has said. The purchase or sale of shares or securities, too, won't be subject to GST, the department said.

The CBIC has clarified that there are no services here, primarily because shares and securities are not treated as goods or services under the GST law, said Shashi Mathews, partner at IndusLaw. "Therefore, there cannot be any service in holding shares."

The GST Council has acted proactively to address the issue of holding equity in a subsidiary company before it turned out to be a full-fledged litigation, according to Nidhi Lukose, partner at Deloitte India.

The authorities in certain pockets used to rely on the Services Accounting Code classification—used to determine the applicability of GST on services—which had a description called services of holding equity of subsidiary companies, Lukose said.