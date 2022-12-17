GST Council Meeting Live: Decisions On 15 Agenda Items Taken Today

The GST Council has made the following recommendations for changes in GST rates:

GST on husk of pulses including chilka and concentrates including chuni/churi, khanda; was introduced at 5%.

GST on ethyl alcohol supplied to refineries for blending with motor spirit (petrol), was raised from 5% to 18%.

The council also decided to include supply of Mentha Arvensis under reverse charge mechanism as has been done for Mentha Oil.