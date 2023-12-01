GST Collections Surge 15% Annually To Rs 1.67 Lakh Crore In November

The Goods and Services Tax collections for November rose 15% to Rs 1.67 lakh crore, as compared with the year-ago period on the back of festive season consumption and momentum.

Data released by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday showed that the average monthly gross GST collection in FY24 was Rs 1.66 lakh crore.

MS Mani, partner, Deloitte India sees this as a reflection of the inherent growth in production and consumption as they are a good barometer of the state of the economy.

"Significant efforts made by the tax authorities to improve compliance and deter evasion are also resulting in more businesses coming under the GST net," he said, before adding that the stability shown in the GST collections would give the policymakers the confidence to move ahead with the next phase of GST reforms.

In October, revenue from domestic transactions (including imports of services) was 20% higher than a year earlier.

The highest ever collection was recorded in April at Rs 1.87 lakh crore. A release from the ministry said that the gross GST collection till November cumulatively adds up to Rs 13.32 lakh crore in FY24, averaging Rs 1.66 lakh per month. This is 11.9% higher than the gross GST collection as on November 2022, which came up to Rs 11.9 lakh crore, averaging Rs 1.49 lakh crore per month, it said.