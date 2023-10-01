GST Collections Rise 10% To Rs 1.63 Lakh Crore In September

The gross goods and services tax for August, collected in September, rose 10% to nearly Rs 1.63 lakh crore, according to the Ministry on Finance.

The average monthly gross GST collection in FY24 stands at Rs 1.65 lakh crore with 11% YoY growth, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The total gross collection in the first half of FY24 so far stands at at over Rs 9.92 lakh crore, recording a 11% growth over a year earlier. The average GST collection in the April-June quarter of 2024 was around Rs 1.69 lakh crore.

Some of the increased collections could also be due to businesses settling issues with payment of taxes for the period of FY17-18, as its normal period of limitation ends on Sept. 30, 2023, Abhishek Jain, indirect tax head and partner at KPMG, said. "While Rs 1.6 lakh crore plus seems to be the new normal, this could see a further uptick with the festive season around the corner.”

The highest-ever collection was recorded in April for transactions in March 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore, buoyed by fiscal-end tax payout.

In September, the revenue from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 14% higher than a year earlier.