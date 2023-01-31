GST Collection Breaches Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Mark In January

The Ministry of Finance announced the monthly collections of the goods and services tax ahead of the Union Budget on Wednesday.

The gross GST collected in January for transactions in December stood at Rs 1.55 lakh crore, rising from the previous month's tally of Rs 1.49 lakh crore.

GST data is released with a month's lag and pertains to transactions that took place in the preceding month.

Trends indicate that the last quarter usually registers increased collections. Monthly collections have continued to remain upwards of Rs 1.4 lakh crore since March 2022. The recent collections are higher than October's collections and the April figures, making it the second highest collection ever.

Collections hovered around the Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark last month as well, missing the mark by a small margin.

Experts said that this was aided by manufacturing and consumption stability across states, and highlighted robust economic performance across key sectors.

January's collection is 24% higher than the corresponding period last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods were 29% higher and revenue from domestic transactions, including import of services, were 22% higher than revenue from these sources during the same month last year.

E-way bills picked up during the month to 8.3 crore, which is the highest so far, up from 7.9 crore in the previous month.

The government's budget estimates pegged the indirect tax target at Rs 13.30 lakh crore. Revised estimates for the fiscal will be revealed along with the country's financial outlay for the next financial year in the budget.

The total tax target for the fiscal currently stands at Rs 27.50 lakh crore.