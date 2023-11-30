Growth Momentum To Continue In Oct-Dec, India To Comfortably Grow At 6.5% In FY'24
The tax revenue growth so far in the current fiscal is 16.3%, while the nominal GDP growth is 8.6%. The tax buoyancy is at 1.9 so far this fiscal.
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said the economic growth momentum will continue in the December quarter and the Indian economy will comfortably grow at 6.5% in the current fiscal.
Nageswaran said India is “underestimating” its GDP growth in forecasting a 6.5% expansion for the full fiscal as is evident from the nominal GDP growth rate vis a vis the tax buoyancy that the country is witnessing.
“We will keep the GDP growth estimate at 6.5% but we are more comfortable (with the projection) than before. We need to work out the impact of second-quarter numbers on full fiscal. The momentum of economic growth will continue in the third quarter as well,” Nageswaran told reporters here.
The Indian economy grew at 7.6% in the September quarter and at 7.8% in the June quarter.
“Real GDP growth clocked 7.6% in Q2 FY 2023. The real GDP growth has surprised on the upside by not only being higher than the median projections of 6.8% by professional forecasters but also their highest estimate of 7.4%,” the finance ministry said in a post on X.
The RBI has projected the Indian economy to grow at 6.5% in the current fiscal.