Growth Momentum To Continue In December Quarter, More Comfortable On 6.5% FY24 Forecast: CEA

“Investment and consumer momentum will underpin solid growth prospects in the current and next financial year. The Private sector is poised to continue to invest in the economy following the strengthening of corporate and bank balance sheet…

“The combined order books of capital goods and engineering firms surpassed Rs 8 lakh crore in the second quarter of FY'24… Private sector capital formation is not an aircraft that is waiting for take off but has already started to move and fly,” Nageswaran said.