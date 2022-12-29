Growth Challenges India Inc. Faces In 2023—Mahesh Vyas

Net fixed assets as of September 2022 were 3.9% higher compared to a year ago. This, when adjusted for inflation, implies a shrinking of the assets base of these companies. Year-on-year growth in net fixed assets has been in low single digits in nominal terms since September 2020. Implicitly, the larger companies in India have effectively stopped increasing their productive base.

Through these two years, borrowings growth was also low, but it was higher than the rate at which assets were growing. In September 2021, borrowings were 12.1% higher than a year ago, and in September 2022, these were 11.8% higher. This much larger increase in borrowings than the increase in fixed assets is a potential red flag.

Companies have had to raise borrowings in recent years essentially to finance growing working capital needs in the face of high commodity prices. These needs are limited to some large industries such as those linked with crude petroleum, natural gas, metals and fertilisers.

In recent years, profits have also grown quite well and therefore shareholder funds with these companies have also grown very well—mostly in double digits during this period. This is reassuring. But, the resources made available by the increase in profits were inadequate to meet the increased working capital funds requirements of corporate India. As a result, borrowings went up and consequently, the debt-equity ratio of listed companies has inched up.

The debt-equity ratio was 0.63 times as of September 2022. This is the highest in eight years—since March 2014 when it was 0.64 times. The 10-year average gearing ratio works out to 0.57 times.

As borrowings by the corporate sector are rising, so is the cost of borrowing. The RBI has been raising policy rates to control inflation and the transmission of these rates has been good. As a result, the falling gradient of interest costs of the listed corporate sector seen so far has changed course. Average interest incidence of listed companies increased to 8.6% as of September 2022. It was 7.3% as of March 2022 and 7.2% as of September 2021. Before this, the interest incidence had declined steadily from 9.8 per cent as of March 2020. As RBI has continued to raise interest rates, it can be expected that the interest incidence of the corporate sector would continue to rise.