Grounded Go First Can Fly In A Week If Planes Not Seized, CEO Says

Go Air — now re-branded as Go First — filed for insolvency protection on Tuesday after half of its Airbus SE A320neo fleet were grounded with engine snags, setting the airline back by 108 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) in lost revenue and additional expenses. It has sought a moratorium from India’s bankruptcy court to restrain lessors from taking back its aircraft and creditors from cashing guarantees and letters of credit, the chief executive said.