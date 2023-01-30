GreenLine Logistics To Add 1,000 LNG Trucks At Rs 850 Crore

GreenLine Logistics plans to roll out at least 1,000 Liquefied Natural Gas powered heavy-duty trucks to cater to firms from hard-to-abate sectors as they shift gear to meet their ESG targets.

The green logistics service provider has tied up with firms from cement, ceramics, mining and steel sectors to provide cargo handling services as well as last mile delivery of LNG.

The logistics firm is the first company to deploy LNG-fueled heavy-duty trucks to decarbonise road logistics in the country. It has around 85 operational LNG tankers and CNG cascades at present.

"We plan to add 200 LNG trucks by March 2023. In the next year to March 2024, an additional 800 LNG trucks will be added to the fleet," Anand Mimani, chief executive officer at GreenLine Logistics told BQ Prime.

The company will invest Rs 850 crore for the 1,000 LNG trucks that it will source from Blue Energy Motors.

Both GreenLine Logistics and Blue Energy Motors are portfolio companies of Exponentia Ventures, a Dubai-based fund run by Anshuman Ruia, part of the second generation of the Ruia family that founded Essar Group.

The company believes as the cost of owning LNG or electric vehicles will go down in coming years, the adoption will increase further.

According to Mimani, an ICE or conventional heavy-duty truck costs anywhere around Rs 35 lakh, LNG tanker costs Rs 60 lakhs and an electric commercial vehicle cost around Rs 1.2 crore.

“Given the development of entire ecosystem for electric vehicle and their adoption will take around three to five years and the hydrogen automotive ecosystem will take over five to seven years, LNG is the best alternative available to companies to reduce carbon emission from their logistics and go green, economically.”