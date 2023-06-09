Greenlam Industries Shares Hit Record High After Announcement Of New Plant

Shares of Greenlam Industries Ltd. hit a record high on Friday after its new plant in Tindivanam, Tamil Nadu, started operation.

The greenfield plant in Tindivanam district will be a manufacturing facility for plywood and allied products. It will be operated by its subsidiary, HG Industries Ltd., and have an estimated investment of Rs 125 crore.

The facility has an installed capacity of 18.9 million square metres per annum and has the potential to generate revenue of Rs 400 crore per annum on full capacity utilisation. The total capex incurred for the project stands at approximately Rs 130 crore until the commencement of commercial production.