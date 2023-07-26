GreenH Electrolysis Plans To Set Up 1 GW Electrolyser Manufacturing In India

H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies CEO Anselmo Andrade said the company is excited to be a part of this growth journey in the green hydrogen space in India.

"As a global technology company operating in the hydrogen sector through electrolysis, we believe that with the backing of our technological expertise, coupled with the experience and support of GR Promoter Group, GreenH will be able to meet the potential demand for green hydrogen in the country," he said.