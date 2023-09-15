Chris Wood's Greed & Fear: India In Focus After Nifty Hit 20,000 And The G20 Summit

India’s financial media has focused this week on the Nifty Index reaching 20,000 for the first time.

Major Indian stock market indices are trading at all-time highs, but the real action this year has been in the mid-cap stocks, where gains have been much greater but where valuations are also much higher. The Nifty MidCap 100 Index has risen by 29% so far this year, compared with a 11% gain in the Nifty Index, Jefferies' Chris Wood said in his latest 'Greed & Fear' note dated Sept. 14.

"The MidCap index now trades at 24.1 times its 12-month forward earnings, compared with 18.7 times for the Nifty," the note said.

This move has been driven by a renewed pickup in domestic fund flows. Domestic equity mutual funds’ net inflows rose to Rs 29,000 crore in August, the highest level since March 2022, it added.

There is clearly room for a correction in the mid-cap area, most particularly as a continuing rise in the oil price has the potential to create some renewed inflationary noise in India, just as it does in the developed world, Wood said in Greed & Fear.

"Still, by historical standards, valuations for the big-cap stocks are not particularly extended."