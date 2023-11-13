Grasim Industries, Manappuram Finance Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

BQPrimeBusiness NewsGrasim Industries, Manappuram Finance Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Monday.

13 Nov 2023, 05:00 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Grasim name sign and logo seen outisde the company's&nbsp;plant in Nagda. (Photo: Company website)</p></div>
Grasim name sign and logo seen outisde the company's plant in Nagda. (Photo: Company website)

Grasim Industries Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Monday.

According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, the Aditya Birla Group company could report a standalone net profit of Rs 725.7 crore and revenue of Rs 6,190.7 crore for the quarter under review.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd., Manappuram Finance Ltd. and NRB Bearings Ltd. will also announce their results for the second quarter on Monday.

