Grasim Industries Gets Rs 141 Crore Demand Notice From Rajasthan Stamps Collector

Grasim Industries Ltd. received a demand notice of Rs 141 crore for non-payment of stamp duty from the Rajasthan Stamps Collector.

The company delayed paying stamp duty of Rs 23.68 crore on a scheme of arrangement between Indian Rayon and Industries Ltd., which was implemented in FY99, as mentioned in the exchange filings.

The authorities imposed penalties and interest on the total stamp duty amount due to the failure to pay the same. In its defence, the company said it is taking all the required legal action. Since the matter is subjudice, the financial impact on the company is yet to be determined, the filing said.

Grasim Industries is a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group and is ranked among the top listed companies in India. The company has completed 76 years and started as a textile manufacturer in India.

Shares of Grasim Industries closed 1.03% higher at Rs 1,975.20 apiece as compared with a 0.38% decline in the benchmark Sensex.