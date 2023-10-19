Granules India Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Drug Used For Short-Term Treatment Of Heartburn

Business NewsGranules India Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Drug Used For Short-Term Treatment Of Heartburn
The approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules of strengths 20 mg and 40 mg, Granules India said in a regulatory filing.
Granules India Ltd on Thursday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator for its generic Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules indicated for short-term treatment of heartburn and other symptoms associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease.
It is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Nexium Delayed-Release Capsules, 20 mg and 40 mg, of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.
Esomeprazole Magnesium capsules are indicated for short-term treatment of heartburn and other symptoms associated GERD, risk reduction of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID)-associated gastric ulcer in adults and long-term treatment of pathological hypersecretory conditions, including Zollinger-Ellison syndrome, it added.
The current annual US market for Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules is approximately $168 million, the company said citing IQVIA/IMS Health July 2023 data.